WASHINGTON (KGO) --Moments after President Trump signed a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day... He's asked a poignant question... "Mr. President, are you a racist?"
The President did not answer reporter questions at the White House this morning.
Today's proclamation comes amid reports President Trump made a crude comment about allowing immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and several African countries into the U.S.
Critics are calling the remark blatantly racist and un-American.
The President tweeted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians and he should probably record future meetings.
Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018