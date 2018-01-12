  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump asked 'are you a racist?' after signing MLK Jr. Day proclamation

Moments after President Trump signed a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a reporter asked: "Mr. President, are you a racist?" (AP)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Moments after President Trump signed a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day... He's asked a poignant question... "Mr. President, are you a racist?"

The President did not answer reporter questions at the White House this morning.

Today's proclamation comes amid reports President Trump made a crude comment about allowing immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and several African countries into the U.S.

RELATED: Trump tweets 'not language used on 's---hole countries' comment

Critics are calling the remark blatantly racist and un-American.

The President tweeted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians and he should probably record future meetings.

