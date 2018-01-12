Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Moments after President Trump signed a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day... He's asked a poignant question... "Mr. President, are you a racist?"The President did not answer reporter questions at the White House this morning.Today's proclamation comes amid reports President Trump made a crude comment about allowing immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and several African countries into the U.S.Critics are calling the remark blatantly racist and un-American.The President tweeted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians and he should probably record future meetings.