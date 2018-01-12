Google Play takes down 63 children's apps after malware discovered

Here is a list of affected apps courtesy of Check Point Software

Google Play has removed 63 apps, many of them children's games, from its store after "inappropriate" adult-themed ads would appear as a result of malware. The discovery was made by Check Point Software Technologies with Silicon Valley offices in San Carlos.Dubbed "AdultSwine," the malware also would try to trick users to deploy fake security apps and urge users to register for premium services. The source of the malware has not been pinpointed, but Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Check Point, says it appears the intent was criminal. If a user clicked on the adult-themed ad, Alexander said more graphic material would appear. Check Point characterized the material as pornographic.They have been downloaded between three and seven million times.Google on Friday morning has disabled the developers' accounts and "will show strong warnings to anyone that has installed them. We appreciate Check Point's work to help keep users safe."The ads were not Google ads, according to Google. In a statement provided to ABC7 News, Google also says that "AdultSwine" did not exploit an Android security vulnerability and that users' devices were not compromised.