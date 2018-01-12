Google Play takes down 63 children's apps after malware discovered

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) --Google Play has removed 63 apps, many of them children's games, from its store after "inappropriate" adult-themed ads would appear as a result of malware. The discovery was made by Check Point Software Technologies with Silicon Valley offices in San Carlos.
RELATED: Google reveals changes to rein in fake news
Dubbed "AdultSwine," the malware also would try to trick users to deploy fake security apps and urge users to register for premium services. The source of the malware has not been pinpointed, but Peter Alexander, chief marketing officer at Check Point, says it appears the intent was criminal. If a user clicked on the adult-themed ad, Alexander said more graphic material would appear. Check Point characterized the material as pornographic.
They have been downloaded between three and seven million times.
Google on Friday morning has disabled the developers' accounts and "will show strong warnings to anyone that has installed them. We appreciate Check Point's work to help keep users safe."
The ads were not Google ads, according to Google. In a statement provided to ABC7 News, Google also says that "AdultSwine" did not exploit an Android security vulnerability and that users' devices were not compromised.
Here is a list of affected apps courtesy of Check Point Software
Five Nights Survival Craft
Mcqueen Car Racing Game
Addon Pixelmon for MCPE
CoolCraft PE
Exploration Pro WorldCraft
Draw Kawaii
San Andreas City Craft
Subway Banana Run Surf
Exploration Lite : Wintercraft
Addon GTA for Minecraft PE
Addon Sponge Bob for MCPE
Drawing Lessons Angry Birds
Temple Crash Jungle Bandicoot
Drawing Lessons Lego Star Wars
Drawing Lessons Chibi
Girls Exploration Lite
Drawing Lessons Subway Surfers
Paw Puppy Run Subway Surf
Flash Slither Skin IO
Invisible Slither Skin IO
Drawing Lessons Lego Ninjago
Drawing Lessons Lego Chima
Temple Bandicoot Jungle Run
Blockcraft 3D
Jungle Survival Craft 1.0
Easy Draw Octonauts
halloweenskinsforminecraft
skinsyoutubersmineworld
youtubersskins
DiadelosMuertos
Draw X-Men
Moviesskinsforminecraft
Virtual Family - Baby Craft
Mine Craft Slither Skin IO
Guide Clash IO
Invisible Skin for Slither IO app
Zombie Island Craft Survival
HalloweenMakeUp
ThanksgivingDay
ThanksgivingDay2
Jurassic Survival Craft Game
Players Unknown Battle Ground
Subway Bendy Ink Machine Game
Shin Hero Boy Adventure Game
Temple Runner Castle Rush
Dragon Shell for Super Slither
Flash Skin for Slither IO app
AnimePictures
Pixel Survival - Zombie Apocalypse
Fire Skin for Slither IO app
San Andreas Gangster Crime
fidgetspinnerforminecraft
Stickman Fighter 2018
Subway Run Surf
Guide Vikings Hunters
Woody Pecker
Pack of Super Skins for Slither
Spinner Toy for Slither
How to Draw Coco and The Land of the Dead
How to Draw Dangerous Snakes and Lizards Species
How to Draw Real Monster Trucks and Cars
How to Draw Animal World of The Nut Job 2
How to Draw Batman Legends in Lego Style
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Google.