DOG

Dog finds solace in stuffed toys after loss of puppies

A dog in Atlanta, Georgia, is recovering after losing her puppies. She has found some comfort in her stuffed animals to help her through her loss. (WPVI)

ATLANTA --
Kiah the dog was found by the Cherokee County Humane Society in Atlanta after she was spotted wandering the streets.

She was pregnant - and she was also found to be shot at some point.

Rescuers took her to the veterinarian, but her puppies had been dead in her belly for several days.

Kiah had an emergency cesarean section to remove the puppies and save her life.

The name Kiah means "new beginning."

Caroline Claffey, the woman who is fostering Kiah, said the toys make Kiah feel better but "her spirits are still low.

