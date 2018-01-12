A homeowner's association is backing down after telling residents they had to keep their garage doors open during the day. Watch the video player above for the original report.The HOA had previously required residents at a community in Auburn, California to keep their doors open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The HOA could have fined people $200 if they kept their door closed.The policy had been put in place after one homeowner was caught allowing people to live in his garage.A letter was sent to residents: "The new garage door policy has been put on hold by the Board of Directors effective immediately. You may keep your garage doors down until further notice. The Board of Directors will be working with the Members (homeowners) to hopefully come up with a more 'reasonable' policy."