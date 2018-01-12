Coho salmon return home to spawn -- by truck

#coho salmon replanted in Redwood Creek, #Muir Beach near Muir Woods. Have spent 2+ years in a hatchery. Never saw ocean. Man lends helping hand for spawning season and species survival. #abc7now #marin pic.twitter.com/OjePNnabbh — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 12, 2018

State Fish and Wildlife bypassed ocean for these fish to get the numbers up. This adult male was a couple of inches long when removed in Summer 2015. #abc7now #muirbeach #marin pic.twitter.com/96u6EXjqOs — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 12, 2018

Nice handoff! Some 200 of the fish arrived by truck from hatchery in Geyserville.

This is a homecoming for them. #coho #muirbeach #abc7now pic.twitter.com/3JWeK8ydBb — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 12, 2018

It's a homecoming for Coho in Redwood Creek above Muir Beach in Marin County.California Fish and Wildlife plucked this fish from the creek more than two years ago, then raised them at a hatchery in Geyserville. They never swam in the ocean because most of them would have died. Doing so increases the odds of survivabilty for this endangered species.On Friday California's Department of Fish & Wildlife, along with the National Park Service, returned some 200 of the fish back to the creek where they were born.If all goes according to plan, they will swim upstream and spawn. This is year two of a three-year experiment. So far, the results have been good.