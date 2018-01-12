  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Coho salmon return home to spawn -- by truck

It's a homecoming for Coho in Redwood Creek above Muir Beach in Marin County. (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a homecoming for Coho in Redwood Creek above Muir Beach in Marin County.

California Fish and Wildlife plucked this fish from the creek more than two years ago, then raised them at a hatchery in Geyserville. They never swam in the ocean because most of them would have died. Doing so increases the odds of survivabilty for this endangered species.

On Friday California's Department of Fish & Wildlife, along with the National Park Service, returned some 200 of the fish back to the creek where they were born.

If all goes according to plan, they will swim upstream and spawn. This is year two of a three-year experiment. So far, the results have been good.

