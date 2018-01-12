  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
IMMIGRATION

World's richest man donates $33M to fund scholarships for "Dreamers"

The world's richest person is giving dreamers the chance to dream a little bigger.

The world's richest person is giving dreamers the chance to dream a little bigger.

The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife are donating $33 million to fund scholarships for undocumented immigrants.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos now richest person in history

The term "Dreamers" refers to people who were brought into the United States illegally as children.

The move by Bezos move comes as the White House rejected a bipartisan deal to keep them in the country.

Bezos says his adopted father came to the U.S. from Cuba unable to speak English.

RELATED: TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA

Earlier this week, Bezos joined Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook in cosigning a letter to Congress demanding protection for Dreamers.

They consider the deportation of young immigrants threat to their workforce.

Click here for a look at the latest stories and videos about immigration.

societyamazonmillionairedonationsimmigrationscholarshipu.s. & worlddacaSeattle
