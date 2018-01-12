The world's richest person is giving dreamers the chance to dream a little bigger.
The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife are donating $33 million to fund scholarships for undocumented immigrants.
The term "Dreamers" refers to people who were brought into the United States illegally as children.
The move by Bezos move comes as the White House rejected a bipartisan deal to keep them in the country.
Bezos says his adopted father came to the U.S. from Cuba unable to speak English.
Earlier this week, Bezos joined Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook in cosigning a letter to Congress demanding protection for Dreamers.
They consider the deportation of young immigrants threat to their workforce.
