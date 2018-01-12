Congressman Mark DeSaulnier weighs in on controversial Trump comments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier stopped by ABC7 News to discuss the controversial, vulgar comments made by President Donald Trump in reference to immigrants from "****hole" countries.
DeSaulnier called the president's words "loathsome and racist" in a tweet Friday afternoon.
The President’s disparaging comments from yesterday were loathsome and racist. America welcomes newcomers from all countries, not just those who conform to the President’s limited worldview. Will speak about this again on KGO7 at 4:45. pic.twitter.com/8iDpbLw0WP— Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 12, 2018