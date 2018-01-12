  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier weighs in on controversial Trump comments

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier stopped by ABC7 News to discuss the controversial, vulgar comments made by President Donald Trump in reference to immigrants from "****hole" countries. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier stopped by ABC7 News to discuss the controversial, vulgar comments made by President Donald Trump in reference to immigrants from "****hole" countries.

DeSaulnier called the president's words "loathsome and racist" in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with Kristen Sze.
