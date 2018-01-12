  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MAVERICKS

Waves that rumble like a truck: Mavericks has been challenging top surfers for 20 years

Next week's approaching storm is creating a lot of buzz in the surfing world. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Next week's approaching storm is creating a lot of buzz in the surfing world.

The storm itself is not extraordinary, but it could create ideal conditions at Mavericks break, just north of Half Moon Bay.

The spot is considered the premiere place for big wave surfing.

And if conditions are right next week, it could host the 24 best surfers of the world in the Mavericks Challenge competition, who will get just 48 hours notice to arrive for the event.

Watch the video above to find out what makes Mavericks such a challenging place for even the world's most experienced surfers.

Click here for more stories about the Mavericks.
