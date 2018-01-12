HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --Next week's approaching storm is creating a lot of buzz in the surfing world.
The storm itself is not extraordinary, but it could create ideal conditions at Mavericks break, just north of Half Moon Bay.
The spot is considered the premiere place for big wave surfing.
And if conditions are right next week, it could host the 24 best surfers of the world in the Mavericks Challenge competition, who will get just 48 hours notice to arrive for the event.
