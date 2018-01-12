  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

SF Mission District residents respond to controversial Trump comments

EMBED </>More Videos

Outraged but not surprised is how people in the predominantly Hispanic Mission District reacted to the president's derogatory remarks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Thursday, President Donald Trump reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations with an expletive, comments he now vaguely denies.

Even most Republicans in the Bay Area who frequently defended Trump's actions couldn't on Friday.

RELATED: Pres. Trump asked 'are you a racist?' after signing MLK Jr. Day proclamation

One of the most striking quotes came from a member of Congress who said, "Language like that shouldn't be heard in locker rooms and much less in the White House."

Outraged but not surprised is how people in the predominantly Hispanic Mission District reacted to the president's derogatory remarks.

"I feel bad about him, how he acts, how he talks to us and everybody," Salvadoran immigrant Ana Solorzano said.

"He doesn't respect nobody. He respects only the money," another Mission District resident said.

RELATED: Congressman Mark DeSaulnier weighs in on controversial Trump comments

The Salvadoran Consulate in San Francisco sent a statement from its government: "El Salvador demands respect for the dignity of its noble and valiant people."

The "s***hole" comment included not only people from El Salvador, but also Haiti and some African nations.

RELATED: 'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump s***hole comment

Many Republicans admit they too were surprised, even though they say racial remarks have been uttered by both sides in the past.

"Joe Biden said you couldn't enter a 7-Eleven without having an Indian accent," said Republican Party of San Francisco chairman Jason Clark. "So it just goes to show that racism is not isolated to one party, it's sort of an American tradition, unfortunately."

Rebecca Tinsley is a former BBC reporter who has spent years in war torn communities in Africa. "He doesn't realize that those countries are in a dire situation, precisely because the people running them are like him, they are autocrats, they don't care about democracy and they try to crush free speech," she said.

Some foreign leaders have taken to Twitter to say President Trump's comments were unworthy of a response.

RELATED: Twitter users tell Trump no one wants to leave Norway for the US

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationimmigration reformrepublicansdemocratsSan FranciscoMission District
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier weighs in on controversial Trump comments
'Totally disgusting:' Bay Area politicians weigh in on Trump comment
Reporter asks President Trump if he's a racist
Social media: No one wants to leave Norway for the U.S.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video