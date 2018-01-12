  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PET HEALTH

Dogs sneeze and cough as canine flu spreads in South Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

In the South Bay, a flu that affects dogs has been spreading fast. The outbreak has now caused many doggy daycares and kennels to temporarily shut down to prevent the virus from spreading. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
In the South Bay, a flu that affects dogs has been spreading fast. The outbreak has now caused many doggy daycares and kennels to temporarily shut down to prevent the virus from spreading.

RELATED: How to protect your pet from highly contagious dog flu

Willow, a playful yellow labrador, started coughing Friday morning. She went to doggy daycare, but the staff there immediately sent her to the veterinarian.

"I'm a nurse myself I work at El Camino hospital and we're crazy with patients with the flu up there so,of course, when I came here and now my dog has the flu. It's a little disconcerting because it's serious," said Karen Thomas, Willow's owner.

Canine influenza is very contagious. It's difficult to initially detect because a dog can have the flu, but the symptoms don't show up until a few days later. Dr. Dave Reed owns the dog daycare and animal hospital. They're treating many dogs.

"I'd say 20 at this point and Doctor Johnson who is over there right now administering to them right now had two more positive cases today so this really is a severe problem," said Dr. Reed.

RELATED: Outbreak of canine flu prompts vaccinations

Many kennels and dog care facilities in the area closed today because of the outbreak. At Dr. Dave's, signs are posted alerting dog owners of the symptoms which include a fever, cough, and loss of appetite.

Dr. Dave's is shutting down his doggie daycare for at least a week. When it reopens, they will only take dogs that have been vaccinated.

The vaccine is a series of two shots taken a few weeks apart. It then takes a couple of weeks for the protection to work. Willow is now on antibiotics and will avoid contact with other dogs.

"We'll just keep her at home and take good care of her," said Thomas.

Most infected dogs recover, but in rare cases the flu can lead to pneumonia and death.

Click here for more stories related to pet health.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsfludog fluillnessanimals in perilanimal newsdogdogsanimalsouth bayMilpitasBelmont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Outbreak of canine flu prompting vaccinations
How to protect your pet from dog flu
PET HEALTH
Consumer Catch-up: Hair dryer recall, phone security threat
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
EXCLUSIVE: Did he have to be put down? Anger grows after SFPD canine euthanized
How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving
Serial tech entrepreneur launches Santa Cruz dog food company 'YaDoggie'
More pet health
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video