MAVERICKS

Mavericks Challenge called off for Tuesday, reschedule date not released

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mavericks Challenge has been called off for Tuesday, January 16, 2018 due to unfavorable conditions.

RELATED: Raw video of Titans of Mavericks competition

Officials say after closely monitoring the surf-conditions and swell forecasts, event officials decided to not run the highly-anticipated Mavericks event at Half Moon Bay.

PHOTOS: Mavericks big wave surf competition

Organizers have been monitoring the swell systems and weather patterns throughout the season and only runs events when surf reaches the 30-foot-plus mark, mobilizing on 72 hours' notice with an international field of Big Wave men's and women's athletes.

