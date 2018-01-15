Multiple people injured in shooting on I-280 in San Francisco

The CHP is investigating a shooting that injured three people early this morning on I-280 in San Francisco.Officers say five people inside a black Escalade were hit by multiple rounds. Three people suffered gunshot wounds. The victims drove themselves to the hospital where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators have interviewed the victims."They all indicated they did not see anything. They're not speaking to why they were shot at," said CHP Ofc. Vu Williams.Investigators found multiple shell casings spread out across 280 near Alemany Boulevard. "From the evidence collected at the scene it does look like it was vehicle to vehicle, because of where the shell casings were placed, where they landed," added Ofc. Williams.Investigators do not know if this was a targeted shooting and there is no information on the suspect's vehicle. The CHP is asking any witnesses with information to come forward.The investigation closed southbound lanes at Alemany for hours this morning. A Sig-alert was issued at 3:23 a.m. and lanes were reopened at 6:48 a.m.