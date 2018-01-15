  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Search-and-rescue dog washes off after tough day at work

This search and rescue dog is washing off with a fire hose after a long day at work. (KGO-TV)

MONTECITO, Calif. (KGO) --
This search and rescue dog is washing off with a fire hose after a long day at work.

The four-legged hero has been looking for victims of the devastating mudslides in Southern California.

It includes scouring the mud and rubble in the upscale community of Montecito, near Santa Barbara.

Officials say their furry companions play an important role in saving lives.

The Fountain Valley Firefighters Association shared this video of their "very good dog" getting hosed down after doing its part to help.

