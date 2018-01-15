  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
LOTTERY

20-year-old Florida man wins $451 million Mega Millions drawing

Shane Missler was down in the dumps last year, but is starting 2018 off on a sweet note. (KTRK)

PORT RICHEY, Florida --
A 20-year-old man who struggled like so many others in 2017 now has the chance to do some good after fate found him in the midst of a $451 million Mega Millions drawing.

Shane Missler's quick-pick ticket made him the sole winner of a $451 million Mega Millions jackpot last week.

Missler chose a one-time, lump-sum payout of $281,874,999, which he said would go to help him pursue "a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," WFTS-TV reports.

On January 5, 2018, the Mega Millions winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 and the Mega Ball was 10.

With the help of his dad and an attorney, Missler went to Tallahassee on Friday to claim his prize.

Upon cashing in the ticket, his attorney said Missler has "retired" from his job at a local background screening company.

In lieu of work, Missler plans on "taking care of his family, of educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune and in remaining as grounded as he is," his attorney said.

He's also planning to move from Tampa Bay, but to where is anybody's guess.

"If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded," Missler said, in a statement. "I look forward to the future."

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpowerballlotteryjackpotmoneymega millionsFlorida
