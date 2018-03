A dog has been rescued after being trapped on a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco.Buddy the labradoodle was in a very precarious position on the side of the cliff. He wandered around for a bit before a firefighter rappelled down.At first, Buddy didn't seem to want to go with him. But eventually, he was put into a harness and brought back to the top.The fire department says Buddy was not on a leash but did not appear to have any injuries.