Fire crews in Sonoma County made quite a rescue Monday night. A baby cow fell into a well near Petaluma and was stuck there for about 4 hours.Rescuers rigged up a series of ropes to haul the 300-pound calf out of the well.Momma cow stayed nearby during the whole operation.Officials say the well was covered up, but that the calf fell through the wooden cover.Despite being a little cold, and falling 16 feet, the animal is said to be in good condition.