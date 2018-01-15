SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Fire crews in Sonoma County made quite a rescue Monday night. A baby cow fell into a well near Petaluma and was stuck there for about 4 hours.
Rescuers rigged up a series of ropes to haul the 300-pound calf out of the well.
Momma cow stayed nearby during the whole operation.
Officials say the well was covered up, but that the calf fell through the wooden cover.
Despite being a little cold, and falling 16 feet, the animal is said to be in good condition.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on animals.