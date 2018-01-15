  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
COW

VIDEO: Baby cow rescued after falling into well in Sonoma County

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews in Sonoma County made quite a rescue Monday night. A baby cow fell into a well near Petaluma and was stuck there for about 4 hours. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Fire crews in Sonoma County made quite a rescue Monday night. A baby cow fell into a well near Petaluma and was stuck there for about 4 hours.

Rescuers rigged up a series of ropes to haul the 300-pound calf out of the well.

Momma cow stayed nearby during the whole operation.

Officials say the well was covered up, but that the calf fell through the wooden cover.

Despite being a little cold, and falling 16 feet, the animal is said to be in good condition.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscowanimalanimalsanimals in perilanimal rescuefarmingsonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COW
Debate rages over controversial rodeo events in Hayward
Boy with rare disorder and mini-cow build unlikely friendship
CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires
Loose bull tranquilized after invading park in Brooklyn
More cow
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video