Pleasant Hill teenager paralyzed after wrestling injury

A tragic injury involving a Pleasant Hill teenager. Sophomore Ryan Joseph of College Park High School is now paralyzed from the neck down after a wrestling match. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
A tragic injury involving a Pleasant Hill teenager. Sophomore Ryan Joseph of College Park High School is now paralyzed from the neck down after a wrestling match.

This was Ryan Joseph's second year on the JV wrestling team at Pleasant Hill's College Park High School.

He was competing on campus on Wednesday when suddenly, something happened that kept him on the floor.

Adam Samhan, Ryan's friend since kindergarten, was there. "The guy took him down and put him in a hold, and then the ref shook him off and he shook his head like, 'I can't get up' so he just laid there and the ambulance had to come and take him," he said.

College Park's website says Joseph suffered a spinal cord injury. The sophomore is currently paralyzed from the neck down and requires assistance breathing.

Joseph is in the ICU at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. He is unable to receive visitors, but cards are welcome.

He also plays lacrosse and is the son of Tom Joseph, a star athlete at De La Salle in the 80s. The sophomore is known for his wit and sense of humor.

Joseph's friend Adam is eager to see his good buddy. "Everyone likes him. He's outgoing and everything," said Adam. "He's a nice dude -- like all the teachers love him. Smart guy, always never showed off in front of others. He was just a nice guy overall."

Joseph's road to recover could be a long one.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe for the family's medical expenses.
