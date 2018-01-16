  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUSINESS

Dow passes 26,000 for first time after opening bell

FILE -- American flags fly at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, Monday, July 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP)

NEW YORK --
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from a long holiday weekend and size up the latest company earnings and deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 26,000 for the first time Tuesday.

Citigroup rose 1.6 percent after the bank reported higher earnings as well as an accounting charge related the new tax law.

Energizer Holdings surged 16.5 percent after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,801.

The Dow gained 214 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,017. The Nasdaq rose 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,315.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53 percent.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessdow joneswall streetstocksu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos