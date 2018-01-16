SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new poll reveals the number of Americans without health insurance grew in President Trump's first year in office.
That information is according to a new Gallup Poll, which says the number of uninsured people has gone up 1.3 percent since 2016 and it's now at 12.2 percent.
RELATED: SF company helps freelancers find health insurance
This is the first time the number of uninsured Americans has gone up in the last 10 years.
According to the poll, "The 1.3-point increase in the uninsured rate during 2017 is the largest single-year increase Gallup and Sharecare have measured since beginning to track the rate in 2008, including the period before the Affordable Care Act (ACA) went into effect. That 1.3 point increase represents an estimated 3.2 million Americans who entered the ranks of the uninsured in 2017."
Click here for a full look at the recent poll.
Click here for more videos and stories about health insurance.