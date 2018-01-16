  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HEALTH INSURANCE

Poll: Americans without health insurance grows during President Trump's first year in office

EMBED </>More Videos

A new poll reveals the number of Americans without health insurance grew in President Trump's first year in office, which is the first time it has gone up in 10 years. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new poll reveals the number of Americans without health insurance grew in President Trump's first year in office.

That information is according to a new Gallup Poll, which says the number of uninsured people has gone up 1.3 percent since 2016 and it's now at 12.2 percent.

RELATED: SF company helps freelancers find health insurance

This is the first time the number of uninsured Americans has gone up in the last 10 years.

According to the poll, "The 1.3-point increase in the uninsured rate during 2017 is the largest single-year increase Gallup and Sharecare have measured since beginning to track the rate in 2008, including the period before the Affordable Care Act (ACA) went into effect. That 1.3 point increase represents an estimated 3.2 million Americans who entered the ranks of the uninsured in 2017."

Click here for a full look at the recent poll.

Click here for more videos and stories about health insurance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealth carehealth insurancePresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH INSURANCE
Consumer Catch-up: Covered CA deadline tonight, Chipotle free delivery
Government shutdown would put CDC flu program on hold
Study could challenge what we know about concussions
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers your Covered California questions
More health insurance
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video