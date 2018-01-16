A fight broke out inside a pizza shop in the East Bay over the weekend. Witnesses say people started throwing punches over a missing cellphone.According to the Newark Police Department the fight erupted at John's Incredible Pizza Company.They say the mother of a girl who lost her phone was attacked when she asked another group if they had seen the cellphone.Nicole Davis shared video of the chaos on Facebook.As bad as it got, police say no one was seriously hurt.And as for the cellphone? Turns out it was in the lost and found the whole time.When police arrived, the manager of the pizzeria handed it to police saying turned it in earlier in the day.