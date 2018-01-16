  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
MOVIE NEWS

'Paddington 2' earns 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
"Paddington 2" is now the fourth movie in history to get a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes where there have been more than 100 reviews.

The internet loves to argue about many things, including the movies, but it turns out ''Paddington 2" is something a lot of people are agreeing on.

In fact, critics can't seem to get enough of it and are utterly charmed.

