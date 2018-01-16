  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the 10-year-old who died from flu-like symptoms in Connecticut.

Eyewitness News
NEW CAANAN, Connecticut --
Grief counselors were on hand at an elementary school in Connecticut Tuesday after a 10-year-old boy died following flu-like symptoms.

RELATED: Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated

Nico Mallozzi, a fourth grader at West School in New Caanan, was at a hockey tournament in New York but didn't play because he felt sick.

He died while on his way back home Sunday morning.

His hockey team released a statement saying "It is with a heavy heart that the entire CT ROUGHRIDERS organization (players, family, coaches and managers) shares the news of the sudden passing of one of our 07 players, Nico Mallozzi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallozzi family right now. It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly. We will never forget you, Nico."

The team created a memorial fund for Nico's family.

Doctors are warning anyone who came in contact with him to talk to a doctor.

The CDC says at least 20 children have died from the flu this flu season.

Click here for more information on the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchild deathfluflu seasonhealthhealth carechildrenhospitalConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video