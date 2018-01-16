NEW CAANAN, Connecticut --Grief counselors were on hand at an elementary school in Connecticut Tuesday after a 10-year-old boy died following flu-like symptoms.
RELATED: Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated
Nico Mallozzi, a fourth grader at West School in New Caanan, was at a hockey tournament in New York but didn't play because he felt sick.
He died while on his way back home Sunday morning.
His hockey team released a statement saying "It is with a heavy heart that the entire CT ROUGHRIDERS organization (players, family, coaches and managers) shares the news of the sudden passing of one of our 07 players, Nico Mallozzi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallozzi family right now. It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly. We will never forget you, Nico."
Life is so fragile. This great kid lost his life today. My heart aches for his parents and siblings. I can't even imagine. RIP Nico pic.twitter.com/HkhidzXAmQ— Martin St.Louis (@mstlouis_26) January 15, 2018
The team created a memorial fund for Nico's family.
Doctors are warning anyone who came in contact with him to talk to a doctor.
The CDC says at least 20 children have died from the flu this flu season.
Click here for more information on the flu.