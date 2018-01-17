Napa police investigating 2 shootings within hours

Lockdown lifted at Napa High School, District officer and Adult Education Center as per District just now. Still developing #Napa #abc7now — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 17, 2018

Lockdowns in response to reported shooting inside Starbucks at Lincoln and Jefferson in #Napa. One victim reported taken to hospital. #abc7now No word on suspect arrest...just a search that locked down Napa High and District offices. They are now open — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 17, 2018

Napa Police continue investigating two shooting roughly two miles apart in less than a two-hour span Wednesday morning."We believe the same person is responsible for both," said Napa Police Captain Pat Manzer.Police have that that suspect in custody.The first shooting took place at 8:20 a.m. near the Starbucks at Lincoln and Jefferson, across from Napa Union High School. The 19-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds in the upper leg or abdomen. An ambulance took him to Queen of The Valley Hospital."It sounds like it may have been in the parking lot, but we're trying to determine that. It was not inside Starbucks and did not have anything to do with Starbucks," Napa Police Captain Pat Manzer said.The suspect left the scene in a late model, green Ford Expedition, and drove two miles the Sutherland Park area. Napa police say the victim noticed the suspect peering over a fence and asked what he was doing before the suspect shot him at least one time in the chest. The second victim drove home, where his wife found him collapsed, still in the car in the driveway. A pile of bloody clothing remained out front long after an ambulance took him away.Napa Police picked up the male suspect in the neighborhood after a neighbor followed him.Manzer describes him as being, "In his 20's." He carried a 9mm handgun.We have no identification of the suspect, the victims, or their conditions, except that both are serious, and that the second victim is fighting for his life.