  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Napa police investigating 2 shootings within hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Napa police are investigating two shootings that happened Wednesday that prompted a lockdown at a local school. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa Police continue investigating two shooting roughly two miles apart in less than a two-hour span Wednesday morning.

"We believe the same person is responsible for both," said Napa Police Captain Pat Manzer.

Police have that that suspect in custody.

The first shooting took place at 8:20 a.m. near the Starbucks at Lincoln and Jefferson, across from Napa Union High School. The 19-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds in the upper leg or abdomen. An ambulance took him to Queen of The Valley Hospital.

"It sounds like it may have been in the parking lot, but we're trying to determine that. It was not inside Starbucks and did not have anything to do with Starbucks," Napa Police Captain Pat Manzer said.

The suspect left the scene in a late model, green Ford Expedition, and drove two miles the Sutherland Park area. Napa police say the victim noticed the suspect peering over a fence and asked what he was doing before the suspect shot him at least one time in the chest. The second victim drove home, where his wife found him collapsed, still in the car in the driveway. A pile of bloody clothing remained out front long after an ambulance took him away.

Napa Police picked up the male suspect in the neighborhood after a neighbor followed him.

Manzer describes him as being, "In his 20's." He carried a 9mm handgun.

We have no identification of the suspect, the victims, or their conditions, except that both are serious, and that the second victim is fighting for his life.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school lockdownpoliceshootinginvestigationnapa countyNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video