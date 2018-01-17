  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
4-year-old girl dies after crash involving stolen truck in Antioch

Police in Antioch are investigating a car crash that sent several people to the hospital including two children. Officials say the 4-year-old died of her injuries Wednesday night. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say 23-year-old Noe Saucedo of Pittsburg has been booked on one count of murder and two counts of felony evading after a four-year-old girl was killed when he allegedly crashed a stolen truck in Antioch Wednesday.

"All you heard was an atomic boom," said Paula Richardson, who owns a bookstore above Somersville Rd. "My husband was on our motorhome and he said the whole grey truck went up on its side and debris flew all over and it exploded."

The collision happened just before 1 p.m. near Somersville Road and Delta Fair Boulevard, near Highway 4 and the Somersvile Town Center.

According to investigators, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle, a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Bailey Road. He followed the vehicle onto Highway 4, but did not activate the emergency lights on his vehicle. The deputy says as suspect exited on Somersville Road, he accelerated, ran a red light, and crashed into the other pick-up truck.

Police say there were three people in that truck including two children. All of them were hurt and taken to the hospital. Witnesses say a third car was involved, and the woman in it was taken to the hospital as well.

"The dude was in the wrong," said Nicholas Oliver, who lives near the accident scene. "It's sad. It's sad. I've got four kids. I'd be devastated if this happened to us."

Officials say Saucedo is being held in lieu of a $1, 050,000 bail.
Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe for the victims of the crash.
