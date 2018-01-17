  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HEALTH & FITNESS

Girl battling cancer gets relief from music therapy program

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has details on the music therapy program.

By
MINEOLA, Long Island --
Grateful parents from Queens are hoping to help expand a pediatric cancer center's music therapy program, saying it has provided invaluable relief to their daughter.

From the minute Stella Freedman was born, she loved music. What her parents didn't know is that music would get her -- and them -- through one of the toughest times of their lives.

When she was just three months old, Stella was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. She immediately began receiving chemotherapy at NYU Winthrop Cancer Center for Kids in Mineola.

"I wouldn't have even known to start using music to help her," mom Becky Freedman said.

Freedman said that on one occasion, Stella was crying hysterically, and the only person who could calm her was the center's music therapist. The therapist sang to Stella until she was calm, and from then on out, music became a critical part of Stella's treatment. Thankfully, the cancer center already had an established music therapy program.

Stella's doctor, Dr. Mark Weinblatt, said listening to and playing music has shown to not only help distract kids from painful procedures, but also to make it an overall more pleasant experience.

"There's nothing like music to help relieve a lot of tension and make the visits here often seem like fun," Dr. Weinblatt said.

Dr. Weinblatt said he also has found they don't have to use as much anesthesia on children when a musician is playing in the room, because the children are more relaxed and comfortable.

Music therapist Christine Vaskas said she often uses music and musical instruments to help kids release emotional tension.

"If they're feeling anxious, maybe they don't have the words to express themselves," she said. "They can actively release by playing a drum."

Becky and husband Scott Freedman, of Long Island City, are now on a mission to raise $40,000 for the cancer center's music therapy program. The money would be used to purchase more instruments, upgrade a music therapy room and hire more staff.

"Even though this was a very difficult experience, we are trying to reward excellence here and just make sure that it continues," Scott Freedman said.

To donate visit Winthrop.org/give and designate your donation to "Music Therapy." Donations can also be made by calling 516-663-1565.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerpediatric cancer foundationhealthmusicchildren's healththerapyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video