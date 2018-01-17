  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Alameda Co. deputy arrested for allegedly allowing inmates to fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Bailey was arrested Wednesday, after 3-month long investigation. He is accused of knowingly and willingly facilitating an attack on an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail. (KGO-TV)

Elissa Harrington
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Bailey was arrested Wednesday, after 3-month long investigation. He is accused of knowingly and willingly facilitating an attack on an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail.

This stems back to an incident on Oct. 24. Bailey and an inmate allegedly had some sort of argument. Only a few hours later, that inmate was attacked by a group of about 6 other inmates.

"We believe there was some type of interaction that took place between him and the inmate that was attacked, said Sgt. Ray Kelly. "And that maybe out of retaliation or retribution he sanctioned this assault to occur."

This happened in the dormitory area of the jail's minimum security facility in Dublin.

Sgt. Kelly says the investigation found Bailey not only allowed the assault, but used his power and knowledge to put that inmate in a dangerous situation with other individuals. "It appears the deputy knew or possibly knew that when he put this particular inmate in this particular location that the likelihood that they would assault him was high," he said.

The attack was so severe, the inmate had to be hospitalized. Other employees who witnessed or caught wind of the fight told their supervisor. Other inmates were interviewed during the investigation.

Bailey is out on bail. The 28-year-old lives in Tracy and is on paid administrative leave. In a statement Chief Ahern said, "The moment I heard of these allegations, I directed my staff to do a complete and thorough investigation. I am confident this single incident is isolated to this individual."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prisonofficer arrestedsheriffcrimefightcourtcourt caseinvestigationalameda countyAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video