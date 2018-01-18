  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Equifax credit monitoring deadline, Opt out of Apple slowdown, YouTube laundry pod crackdown, Emergency savings

This is an undated image of a sign outside Equifax. (KGO-TV)

By
Deadline approaching to apply for free Equifax credit monitoring

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers that the deadline is coming up soon if you want to sign up for free credit monitoring via Equifax. To take advantage of the offer, consumers must sign up by Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Anyone can sign up for one year of free credit monitoring, regardless whether or not you were impacted by the recent Equifax data breach.

The monitoring will alert you if any suspicious activity appears on Equifax, TransUnion, or Experian credit services. The service includes a copy of your credit report, monitoring of your Social Security number, and identity theft insurance. You also have the option to lock and unlock your credit report for free for one year (Equifax only).

Apple update to allow battery slowdown opt-out

Apple appears to be listening to its customers, after backlash over the slowing battery in older iPhone models. CEO Tim Cook told ABC News the next iOS update will be more transparent about the health of users' iPhone batteries.

Cook also said there will be a way for users to opt-out of reducing performance to extend the phone's battery life. He said the intent of the slowdown was to prevent the probability of an unexpected restart while using the phone.

Apple has already announced a discounted rate of $29 for users who want to buy new batteries for their iPhones.

YouTube cracking down on Tide Pod videos

YouTube is actively working to stop young people from posting videos of eating laundry detergent on camera.

The phenomenon is called the Tide Pod Challenge. People eat the detergent packets on camera, and then upload the video online.

YouTube is now removing any video that shows people biting into the pods. Google, the parent company of YouTube, said its community guidelines prohibit content intended to encourage dangerous activities.

Facebook is also removing posts from its platforms, including Instagram.

Study finds most Americans can't cover $1,000 emergency

A new study from Bankrate found found most Americans don't have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency.

The study found only 39% would be able to pay a bill that size out of savings. Among those who said they couldn't pay, 36% said they would either need to borrow the money or put it on a credit card.

Bankrate also found 34% of respondents said they actually did have a major unexpected expense in the past year; and most were larger than $1,000.

Younger millennials, ages 18 - 27, were the most likely of all age groups to borrow from family or friends in an emergency. Older millennials, ages 28 - 37, were most likely to reduce spending on other items.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldFTCfinanceapplecellphonebatteryyoutubesavingsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos