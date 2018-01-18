  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Girl killed in Antioch crash identified, sister on life support

EMBED </>More Videos

A father is speaking out about the loss of his 4-year-old daughter following a crash in Antioch caused by a man who was allegedly driving a stolen truck.

By and Laura Anthony
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
A 4-year-old girl who died in a crash in Antioch has been identified by her father as Lenexy Cardoza.

Officials say a Pittsburg man accused of driving a stolen truck crashed into a car that Lenexy was in, along with her mother Edith Cardoza and 2-year-old sister Camila Cardoza.

"My 4-year-old daughter got taken from me, she was really smart. Her mom just got out of surgery, she's not taking it very well," Jesus Cardoza said. "My 2-year-old daughter we're waiting on and hoping she can breathe on her own and hoping she can stay with us. The doctor only gave her two days, it's not looking well."

Camila is on life support at Children's Hospital in Oakland and her mother has been upgraded to fair condition.


Noe Saucedo, 23, is being held on murder and other charges.

Saucedo is being held at a jail in Martinez. He was also booked for evading arrest and officials said his bail has been set at over $1 million.

RELATED: 4-year-old girl dies after crash involving stolen truck in Antioch

There is now a memorial set up where the crash happened in Antioch, with pink flowers and a pink teddy bear to remember and honor the young girl.

Police said Saucedo ran a red light and witnesses said the crash was so loud it sounded like a bomb exploding. "My husband was on our motorhome and he said the whole gray truck just went up on its side and debris flew all over, it exploded all over the place," Paula said.

VIDEO: Children hurt in Antioch crash
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Antioch are investigating a car crash that sent several people to the hospital including two children.



A sheriff's deputy spotted the stolen truck and tried to pull it over, but they said he exited Highway 4, ran the red light and crashed.

The sheriff's office hasn't said whether he was under the influence, but he has been arrested before.

According to public records, Saucedo was arrested in 2015 for suspicion of DUI and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe for the victims of the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
contra costa countycrashcar crashtraffic accidenttraffic stopchild injuredAntioch
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video