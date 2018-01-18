Girl killed in Antioch crash identified, sister on life support

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --A 4-year-old girl who died in a crash in Antioch has been identified by her father as Lenexy Cardoza.
Officials say a Pittsburg man accused of driving a stolen truck crashed into a car that Lenexy was in, along with her mother Edith Cardoza and 2-year-old sister Camila Cardoza.
#BREAKING Father of two little girls in Antioch ax Jesus Cardoza talks about loss of 4 yr old Lenexy and 2 yr old on life support. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wNLVY35ZZH— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 18, 2018
"My 4-year-old daughter got taken from me, she was really smart. Her mom just got out of surgery, she's not taking it very well," Jesus Cardoza said. "My 2-year-old daughter we're waiting on and hoping she can breathe on her own and hoping she can stay with us. The doctor only gave her two days, it's not looking well."
Camila is on life support at Children's Hospital in Oakland and her mother has been upgraded to fair condition.
#BREAKING Family confirms little girl killed in yesterday’s Antioch crash is 4 yr old Lenexy Cardoza (rt), sister Camila on life support. pic.twitter.com/uHPBBmR7bt— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 18, 2018
Noe Saucedo, 23, is being held on murder and other charges.
Saucedo is being held at a jail in Martinez. He was also booked for evading arrest and officials said his bail has been set at over $1 million.
There is now a memorial set up where the crash happened in Antioch, with pink flowers and a pink teddy bear to remember and honor the young girl.
Police said Saucedo ran a red light and witnesses said the crash was so loud it sounded like a bomb exploding. "My husband was on our motorhome and he said the whole gray truck just went up on its side and debris flew all over, it exploded all over the place," Paula said.
A sheriff's deputy spotted the stolen truck and tried to pull it over, but they said he exited Highway 4, ran the red light and crashed.
The sheriff's office hasn't said whether he was under the influence, but he has been arrested before.
According to public records, Saucedo was arrested in 2015 for suspicion of DUI and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe for the victims of the crash.