ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --The father of a young girl killed in a crash in Antioch by a man who was allegedly driving a stolen truck is blaming the Contra Costa County Sheriffs for the accident.
Jesus Cardoza was surrounded by family as he walked in the rain toward the front doors of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. "It's bad. It's all bad news," said Cardoza, barely able to speak and choking back tears. He was on his way to visit his 2-year-old daughter Camila Cardoza who is on life support.
#DEVELOPING Father of 2 girls in pickup hit by driver of stolen truck believes family might’ve been spared if @CoCoSheriff had used sirens. pic.twitter.com/rajY8Xz5N6— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 18, 2018
On Wednesday, just hours after an horrendous crash, he had to say goodbye to his other daughter, 4 year-old daughter Lenexy Cardoza. "My 4-year-old daughter got taken from me," said Cardoza. "She was really smart and she really had fun with me and we're really going to miss her."
The driver of a white Ford 250, Noe Saucedo, 23, of Pittsburg has been charged with murder in Lenexy's death.
RELATED: Girl killed in Antioch crash identified, sister on life support
Contra Costa Sheriffs say the white truck he was driving was stolen, and that Saucedo exited Highway 4 at a high rate of speed when he realized one of their deputies was following him.
The white truck broadsided a silver F-150 driven by Edith Cardoza, with Lenexy and Camila in the back seat.
RELATED: 4-year-old girl dies after crash involving stolen truck in Antioch
Contra Costa Sheriffs maintain there was no police pursuit and that the deputy following Saucedo activated his lights when Saucedo sped away, but not his siren. "The police officers didn't do their jobs. They didn't have no sirens," Cardoza said. "If they would've had their sirens, maybe this would've been prevented."
Edith is in fair condition at a Walnut Creek hospital, while little Camila is so far unable to breathe on her own. "We're waiting on, hoping that she can breathe on her own and hopefully stay with us," Cardoza said. The doctor only gave her two days. It's not looking well."
Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe for the victims of the crash.