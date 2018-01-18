  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Real snow falls in Tahoe, Truckee, delights skiers, business owners

The plows are rolling at Northstar resort in Truckee and the snow is coming down. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The plows are rolling at Northstar resort in Truckee and the snow is coming down.

RELATED: Tahoe resorts thrive thanks to high-tech snow making

"It's going to be great out there," said Stephanie Myers, who works at the resort. "We can't wait."

Myers expects several feet of new snow on the slopes. It's about time until now most of the snow has been man-made.

"We've been able to have a great guest experience, regardless of mother nature, but it doesn't hurt to have a little help," Myers added.

VIDEO: Waterspout spotted over Lake Tahoe

It's getting busy at the California Ski Company in Berkeley.

"We're real happy. The storm door's finally opening," said Paul Jacobs, who added that the new Sierra storm has ski and boot sales and rentals on the uptick after a fairly slow holiday season. "We're looking at a good season now."

Jay Goldman is headed to Utah for a ski trip this weekend, but now wishes he wasn't going so far. "I know, I just texted my daughter if she could have dinner tomorrow, she said 'no, I'm going to Tahoe for the snow.'"

Others won't be far behind.
