Patrick O'Brien waited 30 years for this moment. Officers and firefighters in Ohio took him sledding for the first time."It always looked fun when I used to see my brothers and friends out sled riding. I was unable to," said O'Brien.His dream was made possible through a pretty special friendship -- between Echoing Connections, an organization that helps and provides opportunities for people with disabilities and the Canal Fulton Police and Fire Departments."It feels like I have wings," said O'Brien after hitting the snow.