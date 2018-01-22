  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Officers, firefighters take disabled man sledding for first time in Ohio

Patrick O'Brien waited 30 years for this moment. Officers and firefighters in Ohio took him sledding for the first time.

"It always looked fun when I used to see my brothers and friends out sled riding. I was unable to," said O'Brien.

His dream was made possible through a pretty special friendship -- between Echoing Connections, an organization that helps and provides opportunities for people with disabilities and the Canal Fulton Police and Fire Departments.

"It feels like I have wings," said O'Brien after hitting the snow.
