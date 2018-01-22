Patrick O'Brien waited 30 years for this moment. Officers and firefighters in Ohio took him sledding for the first time.
"It always looked fun when I used to see my brothers and friends out sled riding. I was unable to," said O'Brien.
His dream was made possible through a pretty special friendship -- between Echoing Connections, an organization that helps and provides opportunities for people with disabilities and the Canal Fulton Police and Fire Departments.
"It feels like I have wings," said O'Brien after hitting the snow.
