Government leaders in South Bay send strong message to immigrants

You’re going to start to see a whole bunch of @VTA buses with this message in the South Bay. Santa Clara Co promoting its support for immigrants. Billboards on freeways coming soon #abc7now pic.twitter.com/eRrk3Z5EAs — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) January 19, 2018

County officials in the South Bay sent a strong message to the Trump Administration Thursday, making it known they fully support the immigrant communities. Their message is timely because a massive raid by ICE is expected soon.Un Condado, un futuro. One County, One future. That message is splashed all over VTA buses throughout the South Bay. Why? Santa Clara County Officials know the immigrants who live here are fearful of President Trump's agenda."We're hearing about the massive raids that are going to take place we are getting ready, we are getting ready to fight because the only way to respond to that hatred and bigotry is to push back," said David Campos, a Deputy County Executive.Top leaders in Santa Clara County held a news conference letting everyone know they will not be intimidated and they're offering help to the immigrant community. If undocumented people are anxious about being deported, mental health services are available. Free or low cost legal assistance is also being offered."We are one country united and you can access any services at anytime regardless of where you came from, how long you've been here," said Maria Love, the Director of the Office of Immigrant Relations in Santa Clara County.Besides these buses, there will be billboards up on the freeway and signs at bus stops promoting the County's support for the immigrant community. That resonated with the Consul General of Mexico. He and several consulates from Central American countries were on hand."For the Mexican government it is very important to have this partnership with Santa Clara County that they recognize the contribution of the Mexican immigrant community of this area," said Juan Manuel Calderon, the Consul General of Mexico in San Jose.Sixty percent of families in the county have a member who is an immigrant or a U.S. born child of an immigrant. And with numbers that large, local government officials say they are committed to protecting the most vulnerable communities.