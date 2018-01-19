  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

Bay Area women's marches aim to create unity, awareness

The first Women's March, in 2017, was a reaction to President Trump taking office. Bay Area organizers say this year is different.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The first Women's March, in 2017, was a reaction to President Trump taking office. Bay Area organizers say this year is different.

FULL LIST: Women's marches in Bay Area cities

"This year, it's a proactive march," said San Jose organizer Vicky Mattson.

In San Jose, the group will march from City Hall to Arena Green, near the SAP Center. There, 46 community organizations will be waiting.

"Where people can learn how they can get engaged in the community on issues they care about like immigration, reproductive rights, protection for survivors of domestic violence," said Mattson.

The theme in 2018 is "Hear Our Vote."

"This year, we're really focused on action and helping people create change by enabling them, getting more people to register to vote and actually commit to voting," said Janete Perez, founder and co-chair of the San Francisco event.

RELATED: Millions of women across U.S. expcected to march on Saturday

San Francisco is expecting at least 80,000 people. There's a rally at Civic Center Plaza at noon. The march begins at 2pm.

In Oakland, things kick off 10am at Lake Merritt. There are also events planned in Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Napa, Pacifica and Walnut Creek.

"We've taken our democracy for granted too much, I believe," said Teri Frangie.

Frangie is part of the Walnut Creek march, along with Adina Zinn.

"It's exciting to see the increased participation of so many people who have been passive for so long," said Zinn.

Millions of people marched nationwide last year.
It was considered the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history.

There are several marches in the Bay Area. Click here for a list of them.

