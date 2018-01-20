  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Demonstrators denounce Trump, march for #MeToo movement across the US

Take a look at various women's marches happening across the country. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
President Donald Trump has tweeted it's a "perfect day" for women to march to celebrate the "economic success and wealth creation" that's happened during his first year in office. But people participating in rallies and marches in the U.S. and around the world Saturday have denounced the Republican's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women's rights and more.

PHOTOS: Women's marches across the Bay Area, US


A march in Washington, D.C., took on the feel of a political rally when Democrats urged women to run for office.

Multiple marches were being held in the Bay Area as well. Thousands of people gathered in Oakland and San Jose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
