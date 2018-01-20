The Oakland Police Department estimated that up to 50,000 people marched through downtown streets Saturday, on the first anniversary of the National Women's March.The first March was held to protest President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day."This year we are less shocked about the election and more resolved to taking action and making our voices heard," said Laura Johnston from Livermore.The event started with series of speakers at Lake Merritt.This year, the focus of the March seemed to be more about voter registration and electing more Democrats to public office in 2018."Make no mistake, we are not up for grabs, It's time to grab them by the midterms," said California State Controller, Betty Yee.