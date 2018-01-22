  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Man accused in deadly Antioch crash faces second murder charge

A man accused of driving a stolen truck and causing a crash that killed one young girl and put another on life support in Antioch last Wednesday is facing a second murder charge. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Twenty-three-year-old Noe Saucedo made his first appearance in a Martinez courtroom, four days after police say he was at the wheel of a stolen truck that slammed into another truck, killing two little girls. It happened at the offramp of Highway 4 and Somersville Road last Thursday.

RELATED: Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old severely injured in Antioch crash

In court, Saucedo did not enter a plea and his arraignment was continued until next week.

Outside court, an emotional Martina Longoria told reporters in Spanish that her son had been in rehab for drug abuse last year, but did not complete the program. "My son was really scared to go to jail," said a tearful Longoria. "I am sorry, so sorry to the family, my condolences to my family, it really hurts."

Saucedo's sister revealed that their family is distantly related to the Cardozas, who lost both 4-year-old Lenexy and 2-year-old Camila in the accident.

Saucedo is now charged with two counts of murder, along with auto theft, drug possession and evading police. His bail set at more than 2 million dollars.

"Blowing through an intersection at approximately 60 to 70 mph," said Contra Costa Deputy District Attorney Derek Butts, "as everybody could know, driving through an intersection through a red light could result in the death of another human being."
Saucedo's girlfriend told us, he is a father himself, of a little girl, nearly two years old.

"He's not a monster," said Korayma Sanchez, Saucedo's girlfriend and mother to their nearly 2-year-old daughter. "He loves his daughter. An officer called me and said the only person he wants to talk to is his daughter."


As they left court, the Cardoza family did not have too much to say except to mourn the loss of little Lenexy and her sister Camila, whose organs will be donated to help save the lives of other young children.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe account to help the family pay for the funeral expenses for the girls.
