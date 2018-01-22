  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Bay Area national parks, Coast Guard feel sting of government shutdown

Bay Area national parks, Coast Guard feel sting of government shutdown (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the Bay Area, closed signs are still up at national parks and landmarks despite the agreement in Washington. Many federal employees are anxious to get back to work.

RELATED: Government shutdown -- what's closed, who is affected?

The Coast Guard base on Yerba Buena Island is quiet because dozens of civilian employees remain furloughed.

"So Far, we're seeing the impacts of not having our civilian employees on base today," said US Coast Guard Lt. Emily Rowan.

There's been extra workload for Coast Guard staff and despite an agreement to end the government shutdown, there's no green light yet to bring workers back.

"Right now, we don't know until anything is decided," Rowan added.

The gates are still closed at San Francisco's Maritime National History Park on the Hyde Street Pier. A park employee ABC7 News spotted inside said everyone was on standby mode.

RELATED: Budget shutdown shutters Bay Area tourist attractions

"Everyone is anxious," said Lynn Cullivan of the U.S. Park Service.

Sean Neagle's non-profit relies on the Park Service to operate. For now, he's losing business. "We run an overnight field trip program on the ships. We need federal employees looking after the facilities," he said.

Monday is a different story. There is lots of police tape and more signs keeping people out.

"It's a little annoying. Minor inconvenience -- be nice if folks got back to work," said San Francisco resident Tim Kitchen.

Muir Woods is still closed to the public. Many locals and tourists are hoping to return to the redwoods this week.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the government shutdown.
