  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OAKLAND RAIDERS

'We Stand with Oakland' group announces plans aimed to keep Raiders in East Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

A group called "We Stand with Oakland" held a press conference Tuesday to announce new plans to try and keep the Raiders in the East Bay, and they're hinting at legal action. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A group held a press conference Tuesday to announce new plans to try and keep the Raiders in the East Bay.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is talking behind closed doors about possibly suing to keep the team in the Bay Area because of a case against the Rams and a group of activists named "We Stand with Oakland" who are currently in the area still fighting to keep the team here.

The group made their case before the board of supervisors and are re-energized because of a group suing the NFL and Rams for re-locating to Los Angeles.


The NFL asked that the case be dismissed, but the judge refused to do so and it is likely headed to trial.

Advocates said if a judge in Missouri thinks there's a case against the Rams and the NFL, maybe there will be a case in the Bay Area also and they said law firms seem to agree. "I am encouraged by the fact that a number of law firms have approached us," Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley said.


Miley said he will lead the conversation at the board level about whether to go forward with a court case.

The group also asked for support at the city and state level and got an assemblyman and city council member. "With $83 million in bond debt left on the Coliseum, it's not something we want to be left holding if it's possible to keep the Raiders and get economic relief, we should explore options," Oakland Assemblymember Rob Bonta said.

ABC7 News reached out to the Raiders for comment and have not heard back. The team's plan is to open their 2020 season in Las Vegas.

Click here for more stories on the Raiders.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersnflfootballOaklandAlamedaOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders add WR Jordy Nelson and RB Doug Martin, cut WR Michael Crabtree
Rashaan Melvin leaves Colts for Raiders in free agency
Raiders beef up defense with addition of Tahir Whitehead, Marcus Gilchrist
Former Raiders CB Sean Smith jailed 1 year for assault
Raiders cut Sean Smith; CB to be sentenced to prison for assault
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kerr counting on role players to step up for Warriors
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video