A group held a press conference Tuesday to announce new plans to try and keep the Raiders in the East Bay.The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is talking behind closed doors about possibly suing to keep the team in the Bay Area because of a case against the Rams and a group of activists named "We Stand with Oakland" who are currently in the area still fighting to keep the team here.The group made their case before the board of supervisors and are re-energized because of a group suing the NFL and Rams for re-locating to Los Angeles.The NFL asked that the case be dismissed, but the judge refused to do so and it is likely headed to trial.Advocates said if a judge in Missouri thinks there's a case against the Rams and the NFL, maybe there will be a case in the Bay Area also and they said law firms seem to agree. "I am encouraged by the fact that a number of law firms have approached us," Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley said.Miley said he will lead the conversation at the board level about whether to go forward with a court case.The group also asked for support at the city and state level and got an assemblyman and city council member. "With $83 million in bond debt left on the Coliseum, it's not something we want to be left holding if it's possible to keep the Raiders and get economic relief, we should explore options," Oakland Assemblymember Rob Bonta said.ABC7 News reached out to the Raiders for comment and have not heard back. The team's plan is to open their 2020 season in Las Vegas.