  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

Malfunctioning metering lights at Bay Bridge blamed for traffic delays

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a grueling commute for thousands of East Bay drivers Tuesday morning, stuck in a backup Caltrans says was caused by a software glitch. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a grueling commute for thousands of East Bay drivers Tuesday morning, stuck in a backup Caltrans says was caused by a software glitch.

The backup started around 6:30 a.m. when the Bay Bridge metering lights malfunctioned, causing backups approaching the toll plaza from as far back as Children's Hospital Oakland.

RELATED: Bay Bridge metering lights may hinder traffic flow during commutes

"It was much, much worse than usual," said Katie Hull, who lives in Oakland and commutes into San Francisco. "I was thinking there must be an accident, must be something going on, this traffic is just backed up all over the place."

But there were no accidents, construction or lane closures.

"Just a glitch," said Caltrans spokesperson Bob Haus. "The software in the controller went out."



Haus explained the software, and the computers it runs on, are part of a system installed more than 40 years ago to control the metering lights. The lights, and their variable timing, are meant to prevent backups on the bridge -- but when the timing is wrong, it can create backups at the toll plaza. That's what happened Tuesday morning, when the lights slowed down and began staying red for too long.

"The old system actually served us well for a long time, when you figure it's 1970s vintage," Haus said. "It really didn't start giving us any problems until recently."

Caltrans gave ABC7 News a demonstration of that system just over a year ago. Engineers monitor cameras from the Traffic Management Center in Oakland, and control the metering lights remotely using a simple desktop computer program.

"All we do is we punch in the metering rate and hit the 'Send' button, and the lights will start cycling," explained Caltrans worker Kane Wong in a November 2016 interview.

RELATED: ABC7 conducts commute challenge during morning commute on Bay Bridge

During the malfunction, that remote control capability stopped working. Caltrans engineers had to come to the toll plaza and operate the metering lights by hand.

"For awhile, they were controlling things manually, the way they did in the old days," Haus said. "And then they were able to get things straightened out by about 9 o'clock."

Commuters say the lights don't seem to have much of a rhythm lately.

"They just randomly turn green or red," said Shannon Woods, who commutes into San Francisco from Alameda.

"I look up, 'Is that God up there?' Just making crazy decisions, it doesn't seem like it's coordinated at all," she said.

Caltrans says there is a fix in the works. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is leading a $7 million project to replace the metering lights with a new smart system like the ones already in place at some I-80 on-ramps.

Those systems use data from road sensors and computer vision cameras to measure traffic flow and adjust the lights automatically.

The project was initially scheduled to be finished last month, but work hasn't begun yet. Until it is, Haus said Caltrans engineers might be making more trips out to the toll plaza.

"We'll do the best we can to keep the problems down to a minimum," he said.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficbay bridgetraffic delaycomputersSan FranciscoOaklandBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Bridge metering lights may hinder traffic flow during commutes
ABC7 conducts commute challenge during morning commute on Bay Bridge
TRAFFIC
Heartfelt vigil held for Vallejo 18-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver
Family mourns death of 18-year-old as Vallejo police look for hit-and-run driver
California's first driverless bus hits the road in San Ramon
Plane lands on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill
Bill Haas injured, Luke Wilson unhurt in fatal multi-car crash in Pacific Palisades
More traffic
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video