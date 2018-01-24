  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOOGLE

Protest at Google over proposed San Jose mega campus

EMBED </>More Videos

The group Silicon Valley Rising wants Google to be a good neighbor. They are concerned the proposed mega campus in San Jose will lead to increased rents, evictions, and homelessness. (KGO-TV)

By Janine De la Vega
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif (KGO) --
A protest happened in front of Google headquarters in Mountain View. The group demanded the tech giant addresses concerns residents have over the proposed mega campus in San Jose.

The group Silicon Valley Rising wants Google to be a good neighbor. They are concerned the proposed mega campus in San Jose will lead to increased rents, evictions, and homelessness. The group has held three town hall meetings and activists say Google has not attended a single one. Google is currently in negotiations with the city of San Jose to buy public land so it can build a 6.8 million square foot campus near Diridon station, a major transit hub.

"We haven't had meaningful engagement from Google with the community. So if they're not going to come to us, we're going to go to them. So that's why we're here today to deliver a letter with our demands to request for them to engage with us and to let them to know we're not going away," said Maria Noel Fernandez, the campaign director for Silicon Valley Rising.

The group is demanding Google provide a community administered affordable housing fund, require 25 percent of residential units in the Google project be for low income tenants, ensure legal defense for San Jose tenants facing eviction, and support tenants' rights policies. Activists will be delivering a letter to this morning to Google's CEO Sundar Pichai outlining all this. We reached out to Google for comment, but did not receive a response.

Wednesday at 5 p.m., there was a protest at city hall to call on the San Jose City council to protect the city's diverse communities from displacement while they negotiate with Google.

Google has released the following statement: "The city-led community engagement phase for Google's proposed development is set to begin in the near future. We look forward to working closely with local officials and the community to create a shared vision for downtown San Jose that will benefit the city and its residents."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessgoogleprotesthousing markettechnologyrentsMountain ViewSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOGLE
EXCLUSIVE: CHP using decoy buses to combat Peninsula attacks
San Jose group has demands for Google ahead of proposed mega-campus
CHP asking for public's help in charter bus pellet gun shootings
Consumer Catch-up: Snapchat redesign, Nest privacy concerns
Consumer Catch-up: Equifax protections, Google Pay roll out
More google
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video