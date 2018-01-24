  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Teen who allegedly live-streamed crash that killed sister pleads 'no contest'

Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to multiple charges during a court proceeding. (KFSN)

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. --
Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to multiple charges Tuesday morning during a Merced County court proceeding.

Sanchez was arrested in July of 2017 for a DUI crash near Los Banos that killed her younger sister.

Family members confirm Sanchez was on "Instagram Live" before, during, and after the accident.

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.



In earlier court hearings, an attorney for Sanchez said the tires on her car were to blame for the crash. Defense attorneys also raised questions regarding Sanchez' blood tests throughout her hearing after a CHP officer admitted to writing the wrong name of the person who drew her sample.

The CHP says Sanchez was under the influence when she rolled her car over, into a barbed wire fence and then a field. The Merced County Sheriff says 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez was killed in the crash near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165.

A 14-year-old girl from Fresno was also in the car and was badly injured.

Sanchez will be sentenced on February 6th. The court indicated sentence is 6 years and 4 months in state prison.
