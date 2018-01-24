  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLITICS

San Francisco's new interim mayor has busy first day on the job

EMBED </>More Videos

The first day for San Francisco's newly appointed Interim Mayor was a busy one from the get go with a host of City Hall meetings and his first public appearance. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The first day for San Francisco's newly appointed Interim Mayor was a busy one from the get go with a host of City Hall meetings and his first public appearance.

"Today started like everyday in the Farrell household. Took my kids to school in the morning,'' said Interim Mayor Mark Ferrell.

Then, Farrell hit the ground running meeting his new staff and department heads.

RELATED: Officials remember San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

Among them was Police Chief Bill Scott.

"All of us are committed to just making sure that the people of the city have a good government, so that was the tone," Scott said.

At noon Wednesday he had his first photo-op as mayor - a visit to West Portal where a late night fire shut down several businesses.

There he told reporters about his priorities as mayor. "I will work to make sure that the next six months, every single resident of San Francisco knows they have a mayor who's working for them every single day."

Farrell was appointed after a raucous meeting Tuesday night.

Racially charged comments were shouted from the audience, mostly by supporters of Board President London Breed.

The Supervisors voted 6 to 3 to appoint Farrell as interim mayor, ousting Breed, an announced candidate for mayor in the June election, as acting mayor.

The progressives voted as a block for Farrell, who is termed out and is one of the more conservative members of the board.

PHOTOS: From advocacy work to light-hearted fun, here's a look at San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee's career


Separation of power, they said was the reason.

They didn't want Breed to be Board President and acting mayor.

Former progressive Supervisor John Avalos says they didn't want Breed to run for mayor as an incumbent.

"Now for the election in June, we have an even playing field for all the candidates to run," Avalos said.

Breed responded to the vote Wednesday. "I am disappointed, but do understand the decision to have separation of power," Breed said.

Farrell, flanked by his wife and children, was sworn in quickly after the vote.

He still has to appoint a successor to his seat on the Board.

Click here for more stories on Ed Lee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssan francisco countysan francisco board of supervisorssf mayors raceed leesan francisco city hallSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Board of Supervisors President London Breed becomes acting SF mayor
Officials remember San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee
San Francisco Supervisor Mark Farrell chosen as interim mayor
San Francisco wakes up to third mayor in six weeks
VIDEO: SF Mayor Ed Lee's final interview with ABC7 News
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video