  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SHAKE SHACK

SF residents upset that Shake Shack, gym will replace grocery store

EMBED </>More Videos

Many residents in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood are upset that an East Coast Burger chain and gym are likely moving into their old grocery store on the corner of Fillmore and Filbert Streets. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Many residents in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood are upset that an East Coast Burger chain and gym are likely moving into their old grocery store on the corner of Fillmore and Filbert Streets.

Real Foods market closed in October of 2016 and now the family trust which owns the building at 3060 Fillmore Street is in escrow with a Los Angeles-based developer, which plans to bring in two New York City based businesses, Shake Shack and Rumble Fitness, to lease the space

The developer, CenterCal Properties, held a meeting Wednesday night in the building, for neighbors to voice their concerns.

RELATED: Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area

"They're taking out a service that we need here, a grocery store, and replacing it with a fast food restaurant that's known for its long lines," says Yasmin Yamat, who used to shop at Real Foods. Hardeep Rahul lives a few blocks away and worries about the busy intersection, "It's very residential here and bringing up the noise level and congestion, which we're already experiencing."



The meeting is the first step of the conditional use permit process, which will likely take six months. Alec Paddock, a development manager for CenterCal, says if the permits go through, they will take care of the neighborhood once Shake Shack and Rumble open, "with regards to making sure it's clean and not noisy, CenterCal employs its own property management staff which will be responsible for cleaning up the streets on a daily basis."

RELATED: Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto

Cow Hollow and the Marina are full of burger restaurants and gyms, but there are very few grocery stores and markets.

Paddock says CenterCal and the current owners spoke to more than a dozen grocery businesses about leasing the space, but say they could not find a viable tenant.

Paddock says the increasing popularity of online grocery delivery services played a part as well as specific issues with the space. "The shape of the building was one big factor, the lack of parking was another," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantshake shackgymneighborhoodconstructionCow HollowSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area
Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto
Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in Bay Area, SoCal
SHAKE SHACK
Shake Shack opening first North Bay location in Larkspur
Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto
Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area
Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in Bay Area, SoCal
More shake shack
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video