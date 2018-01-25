Man driving Uber car crashes into traffic light pole on Alemany Blvd/Cresent In SF. Police say he may have suffered medical episode driving. Passengers ok. Scene clear, but crews will be out later to fix light. pic.twitter.com/XMmayryyzh — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) January 25, 2018

San Francisco police are investigating a crash overnight involving a possible Uber vehicle.The car slammed into a traffic light pole on Alemany Boulevard near Crescent Avenue. The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. and it's unclear what caused the driver to lose control, but police tell us the he may have suffered a medical episode while driving.He was carrying some passengers with him. They were not hurt. The driver was treated by firefighters and paramedics and taken to the hospital.The roads were wet at the time of the crash, but it's unknown if whether or speed was a factor in the crash.Public Works crews will be out later today to repair the broken traffic light.