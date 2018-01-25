  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Driver hospitalized after crash involving possible Uber vehicle in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating a crash overnight involving a possible Uber vehicle. (KGO-TV)

By Janine De la Vega
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are investigating a crash overnight involving a possible Uber vehicle.

The car slammed into a traffic light pole on Alemany Boulevard near Crescent Avenue. The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. and it's unclear what caused the driver to lose control, but police tell us the he may have suffered a medical episode while driving.

He was carrying some passengers with him. They were not hurt. The driver was treated by firefighters and paramedics and taken to the hospital.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash, but it's unknown if whether or speed was a factor in the crash.

Public Works crews will be out later today to repair the broken traffic light.

