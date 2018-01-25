Bay Area Weekend Events: Plant a Tree, 2018 Golden Gate Kennel Show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Help Plant A Tree
Friends of the Urban Forest kicks off their 2018 planting season this upcoming weekend.
The group need volunteers to help plant sidewalk gardens in the Bernal Heights neighborhood Friday and Saturday.
Friends of the Urban Forest plant urban gardens once a month & trees twice a month.
Executive Director Dan Flanagan tells ABC7 News the organization is doubling its efforts in 2018.
"In the past we've needed about 40 volunteers for each planting, but now for planting we need about 80 volunteers every two weeks, which is a lot more people" says Flanagan about their goal to plant more than 2,000 trees across San Francisco in 2018.
Click here to volunteer.
Ride Your Bike in Any Weather!
Also this weekend, the SF Bicycle Coalition is offering a free workshop specifically to teach night & all-weather cycling.
It will be held Saturday, January 27th, from 4 to 5pm at the Anza Branch Public Library.
There will be prizes and giveaways of all-condition necessities.
Click here to sign up.
Best in Show!
The 2018 Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show is happening this weekend at the Cow Palace.
The show features over 175 breeds with more than 1,500 entries a day.
The show starts Saturday 8 am and ends Sunday at 5 pm .
General admission is $18
Kids and seniors are $15
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
