Winchester Mystery House to host movie screening parties

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif. is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Tickets are now on sale for the "Winchester" movie premiere parties inside the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose.

A $49 ticket will buy guests entrance into Sarah Winchester's home where appetizers will be served throughout its famous halls and costumes from the feature film, starring Helen Mirren, will be on display.

They'll then be escorted from the estate to CineArts at Santa Row for an exclusive screening. Winchester will host four parties starting at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2-3.
