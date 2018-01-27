  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Report: Employees fired after delivering raw meat using shopping carts in San Jose

Officials launched a health investigation after photos posted on social media showed men delivering unwrapped meat in Costco shopping carts to a market in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials launched a health investigation after photos showed men delivering unwrapped meat in shopping carts earlier this month to a 99 Ranch Market in San Jose.

Loretta Seto posted the photos on social media showing men delivering the raw meat using Costco shopping carts from a nearby store.

Our media partner, the San Jose Mercury News, reports that the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health received complaints Friday and is taking immediate steps to investigate.

RELATED: San Francisco Supervisors consider new bill requiring meat antibiotic reporting

The meat vendor, Jim's Farm Meat Company, out of the Central Valley told the Modesto Bee it is investigating and said both employees in the photos have been fired.
