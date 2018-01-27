VIDEO: Job fair held in Oakland amid teacher shortage

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Unified School District held a job fair Saturday to help address a teacher shortage.
Watch the video player above for Kristen Sze's interview with Oakland Unified School District's Steven Moreno.
Thanks @ousdcareers Steven Moreno for coming on @abc7newsbayarea to talk about a job fair to fill #teacher #jobs this Saturday 10A-2P at Epic Middle School in #oakland! Hope lots of great candidates come your way! pic.twitter.com/ic9oaE9c8o— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) January 25, 2018