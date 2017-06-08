GHOST SHIP FIRE

Ex-Ghost Ship tenant booked at Dublin jail on involuntary manslaughter charges

These are the two men charged criminally in the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36. Founder Derick Almena is pictured on the left in his booking photo and Max Harris is on the right. (Photos by Lake County police/Bay Area News Group)

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
The second suspect charged in December's deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire is back in the Bay Area.

RELATED: 2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire

Max Harris, a former Ghost Ship tenant, arrived at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin Thursday. He was booked in about 45 minutes. Harris was arrested Monday in Los Angeles.

Harris has been booked on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is the second man charged in the deadly 2016 fire.

Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena has already been booked on the same charges.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Ghost Ship fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsghost ship firedeadly firefire deathfirefightersarrestcourt caseDublinOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Calls grow for more charges in Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Ghost Ship founder booked into Santa Rita Jail
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
More ghost ship fire
NEWS
2 strings of suspicious fires under investigation in San Jose
Employee sues Pleasanton company after allegedly receiving racist gift
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Noose drawing on African-American student sparks outrage
Comey testimony isn't end of investigation: Legislators
More News
Top Stories
'Cleveland Cookie Lady' shares sinfully good cookies with Warriors
Antioch police say teen accidentally shot with BB gun has died
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Grand jury indicts couple for murder in deadly Denny's fight
Warriors make way for history with potential sweep of Cavaliers
Hundreds of Oakland senior citizens wait in line for subsidized housing
Show More
Noose drawing on African-American student sparks outrage
Bay Area Weekend Events: Chocolate, bluegrass show, triathlon
1 killed, 1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting
Accessory in Oakland slain mother case sentenced to 5 years probation
Third victim of Alameda rollover crash has died
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
More Photos