DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --The second suspect charged in December's deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire is back in the Bay Area.
Max Harris, a former Ghost Ship tenant, arrived at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin Thursday. He was booked in about 45 minutes. Harris was arrested Monday in Los Angeles.
Harris has been booked on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. He is the second man charged in the deadly 2016 fire.
Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena has already been booked on the same charges.
