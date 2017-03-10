SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the 2016 beating death of an 88-year-old woman.
On Friday, Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials announced that 19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez was arrested the day before.
Flovais Douglas, also known as Miss Flo, died Oct. 8 from injuries she suffered in an attack at her home the month before.
One person, 19-year-old Zachary Omar Cuen, was arrested in connection with her death in November.
