Second suspect arrested in elderly San Jose woman's beating death

Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez, left, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in San Jose, Calif. on Sept,. 12, 2016. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the 2016 beating death of an 88-year-old woman.

On Friday, Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials announced that 19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez was arrested the day before.

Flovais Douglas, also known as Miss Flo, died Oct. 8 from injuries she suffered in an attack at her home the month before.

One person, 19-year-old Zachary Omar Cuen, was arrested in connection with her death in November.

